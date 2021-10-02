These are the world's best economy and low-cost airlines, according to 13 million travelers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were long lines and frustration at many airports nationwide this weekend on the heels of a slew of flight cancellations by Southwest, the nation’s largest domestic airline. Cancellations started Friday and have continued stacking up since. At LaGuardia Airport, more than half of the 27 departures scheduled for Sunday were either delayed or canceled. CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with many frustrated passengers who said they just want the airline to get it together. “Yesterday, the flight was cancelled at 5:30 p.m. when it was time for us to leave and today they cancelled it at 8:59 p.m.,” said...

