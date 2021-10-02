CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Grandma regrets providing a home for her extended family

By Written By: Carol Bradley Bursack
Jamestown Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth my son and his wife have jobs now and can support themselves. I want to move out, but it would be a physical and financial challenge for me. I’m afraid, too, that ending this arrangement would also end the relationship I have with my daughter-in-law, which affects my ability to see the grandchildren. I’m working with an attorney, so I’ll figure this out, but I want to warn others to be careful what they wish for. — RT.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

‘Are you her nanny?’ ‘Did you kidnap her?’: Single black mom adopts 2 white siblings, ‘Love goes beyond skin color’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Let’s start from the beginning. My name is Kimberly Holden, and when I was a little girl, I always knew I wanted to adopt. Three of my aunts opened their hearts and homes to children who weren’t biologically theirs, and that sparked something in my heart that stayed with me up into adulthood. My Aunt Gloria (who we all called Mama) was my biggest inspiration, and right before she passed away, I whispered in her ear, ‘Mama, I’m going to be a foster mom.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Father ‘haunted’ after vaccine-sceptic mother and daughter die of Covid

A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.Ms Forde’s father said neither his daughter nor his former partner was vaccinated, adding his “world” had been “shattered” by their deaths.Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Kevin McAllister said the events would “haunt”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extended Family
Tara Blair Ball

My Sister Told Me Off and Blocked Me Because I Told a Family Secret

Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
97.3 The Dawg

Husband Fakes Accident on Security Cam So Wife Can Leave Work

If this isn't what true love is, I don't want it! Cammi and Jared Rainey are husband and wife, obviously, Jared is currently seeking the title for "Husband of the Year" from the looks of this text interaction and full-on oscar-winning performance. Cammi was at work, and just like the rest of us, was ready to leave work and go home. The issue? You can't just tell your boss you don't want to be at work and just want to go home. Cammi decides to tell her husband she is ready to go home. Any normal significant other might say things like "aww not much longer", "You can do it, you don't have much work left", or even "just quit". Maybe that last one is a bit extreme.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Dear Fiona: I recently got a job – but my husband still expects me to do all the housework

The problem…“I have been married for 25 years and had three wonderful sons, all of whom have now left home or are at university. My two oldest are doing well, have established careers and great partners. My youngest is studying biochemistry and has a job lined up after that. He will eventually have to move away for that job, so I do not anticipate he or his brothers returning home any time soon.“With this in mind, I got a job last year with a local IT firm; I enjoy it and it’s gone well. It’s challenging work involving quite long...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cincinnati Herald

Ask Ashlee: Help! The mother of my child is abusing our daughter

I think the mother of my child is abusing our daughter. Since we broke up and I removed myself from the home, she has been extremely short and impatient with our 4 yr old. I notice how aggressive she is when she speaks with her and she was never like that before I left. This past weekend, my baby came to me with bruises on her legs and when I asked her about them, she said “mommy said they are just my bad marks because I wasn’t being a good girl”. Now what does that sound like to you? I care about my child’s mother and I do have love and respect for her, but I refuse to stand by and allow my baby to be abused for whatever the reason is! I did ask her where the bruises came from and she told me she didn’t know and tried to blame it on whoever I have at my house, which is no one. Fathers don’t usually get the best results from the system, so what do you suggest I do?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
localdvm.com

Son Surprises Mom After Seven Years Away

Godswill Sab Uzoma left home to travel back in 2015 and just hasn’t had the time to go home to visit since. However, recently he found the time to surprise his mom at her church just ahead of Mother’s Day. After Uzoma reached out to the Church Reverend, they set up this sweet surprise during Sunday Service. Not only did he make his mom’s heart swell with joy, but he also brought along gifts to make the day just that much better.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it

My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago. My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive and an alcoholic. Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution. I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to any sort...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy