Folks, I’m doing my best to take a glass-half-full approach. Yesterday’s loss to the Browns was painful. We looked completely inept and uninspired even though one could argue that the game was of more importance than the Seattle one. As I cautioned, our offense was in trouble once Cleveland found a way to neutralize the short & intermediate areas of the field. The result was far more deep passes from the offense, leading Cleveland to a whopping 30 pressures.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO