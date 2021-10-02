18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

This week in heavy music, we got the new Dying Wish, Full of Hell, and Frontierer albums, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Enslaved, Ministry, Churchburn, Light of the Morning Star, and more. Also out this week is KK Downing's new Judas Priest offshoot KK's Priest. We also got new singles from Converge's Blood Moon project, Mastodon, Ghost, Oranssi Pazuzu, Lock Up (At The Gates, Napalm Death, etc), Serpents of Shiva (Terror), Pressure Cracks, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...