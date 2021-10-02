CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

18 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in heavy music, we got the new Dying Wish, Full of Hell, and Frontierer albums, all three of which you can read about in Notable Releases, and you can head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Enslaved, Ministry, Churchburn, Light of the Morning Star, and more. Also out this week is KK Downing's new Judas Priest offshoot KK's Priest. We also got new singles from Converge's Blood Moon project, Mastodon, Ghost, Oranssi Pazuzu, Lock Up (At The Gates, Napalm Death, etc), Serpents of Shiva (Terror), Pressure Cracks, and more. Read on for all the metal, hardcore, and -adjacent songs we posted this week...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Everett Morton, The (English) Beat drummer, RIP

Everett Morton, drummer for The (English) Beat, has died at 71. The new came via The Beat's Facebook, and they simply wrote, "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Everett Morton, a beautiful and talented man." Part of the new wave of UK ska...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

13 New Songs Out Today

ARCA - "INCENDIO" Arca has put out a new single, "Incendio," and it finds her singing, rapping, and yelling in Spanish over loud, maximalist, experimental production. SOCCER MOMMY / KERO KERO BONITO - "ROM COM 2021" Soccer Mommy have collaborated with Kero Kero Bonito on a new version of SM's...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

September is becoming October as we speak, with a major month of new releases to look forward to. But at the moment, we’re focused on the past week’s new songs, narrowing dozens down to a must-hear top 10. Standouts include the statement-making lead track from IDLES’ next record, our latest preview of Amber Mark’s debut, and Haley Fohr’s latest Circuit des Yeux single, but all these sounds need to be in your ears. Jump in below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wirx.com

New Måneskin song “MAMMAMIA” dropping next week

If you’re “Beggin'” for more Måneskin music, you won’t have to wait much longer. The Italian band, who’ve become global sensations this year following their cover of The Four Seasons‘ “Beggin'” and their original hit, “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” will release a new single called “MAMMAMIA” next Friday, October 8.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chelsea Wolfe
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Tomas Lindberg
Person
Shane Embury
Person
Karloff
Person
Stephen Brodsky
MetalSucks

Iranian Refugee Metal Band Confess Drop New Song, “Megalodon”

The Iranian metal band Confess, who in 2018 were jailed in their home country for lyrics that are anti-religious, atheistic, political, and anarchistic — ya know, metal — successfully fled Iran in 2019. After a stop in Turkey, the two key members of the band are now safely resettled in Norway. And they can likely never return home, where they’ve been sentenced to a total of 14.5 years in prison (between the two of them) and 74 lashes.
WORLD
pdxmonthly.com

Song of the Week: ‘Shimanchu’ by Floating Room

It's a good week for shouty alt-rock. This morning, LA "tenderpunks" Illuminati Hotties released Let Me Do One More, their third album, whose pleasures are so vast it would do no one any favors to try and catalogue them in a single sentence. Closer to home, Floating Room—the project of Portlander Maya Stoner—announced the November arrival of her new EP Shima with the rollicking lead single "Shimanchu."
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

OZOMATLI RELEASE NEW SONG “FELLAS” OUT TODAY

Two-time Grammy award-winning band, OZOMATLI, are releasing new music today, “Fellas,” featuring special guests J.J. Fad (“Supersonic”) and Lisa Lisa of Cult Jam fame (“I Wonder If I Take You Home”, Can You Feel The Beat”, “Head to Toe”), iconic hip hop pioneers and R&B queen of the 80’s pop music scene. Freestyle fanatics can listen to the track, here.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sludge Metal#Heavy Metal#Doom Metal#Heavy Music#New Metal Hardcore#Frontierer#Kk Downing#Converge#Shiva#Bloodmoon#Teardrinker#Finnish
brooklynvegan.com

Mitski teasing a new song

It looks like Mitski is back! After playing her last shows indefinitely and going dark on social media, she returned to tweet a cowboy hat-featuring teaser for a new song, set to drop on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 AM. Exciting news; stay tuned!. While she's been quiet over the...
MUSIC
Kerrang

Now Hear This: Edith Johnson on the best new indie-pop, bedroom rock and hardcore

Spotify’s algorithm of helping listeners find new music is amazing, and also I find out from friends and word of mouth, and being someone that’s involved in the scene and as someone that loves music. I listen to everything – I don’t just listen to rock, I listen to literally every single genre ever, so I’m always looking out for new music in every area…
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
SFGate

Wale, J. Cole Reunite for New Song 'Poke it Out'

Wale and J. Cole reunite for new song “Poke it Out.” The rappers last collaborated on 2018’s “My Boy – Freestyle.” The new track will appear on the D.C. rapper’s upcoming studio album, Folarin 2, which arrives on October 22nd via Warner Records. The flirtatious Cool & Dre beat-laced song...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Spy’s Sick New Hardcore Punk EP Habitual Offender

It can’t be easy for a hardcore punk band to make a name for itself without playing any shows, but that’s why Spy did last year. Spy, from the Bay Area, came together last year, during the pandemic, and they released the disgustingly ripshit debut EP Service Weapon. The record evoked the sort of visceral, euphoric rage that’s such an elemental part of this music, and it became a word-of-mouth underground sensation. Since then, Spy have started playing shows, and now they’ve released a second EP that’s just as raw and grimy as the first.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream San Jose Post-Hardcore Band Roman Lions’ Grandly Pummeling New Album Gradients

“My hell is a quiet place.” So sings Justin Tracy from out of the silence on “Everything Ends,” the first song on Roman Lions’ new Gradients, an album furiously loud enough that must sound like heaven to anyone who sees things Tracy’s way. The San Jose band swirls bits of shoegaze, post-rock, and screamo into their artfully furious hardcore, but on these six songs — recorded by California heavy hitter Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Gulch, etc.) — the question of genre becomes secondary.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Los Bitchos prep Alex Kapranos-produced debut LP, share “Las Panteras” video

Los Bitchos are a London-based four-piece with members hailing from the UK, Australia, Sweden, and South America, who make danceable, instrumental party music that pulls from all over the musical spectrum. “I wanted to sound like Van Halen and Cocteau Twins – but from Turkey,” says guitarist Serra Petale. “Coming from all these different places, it means we’re not stuck in one genre and we can rip up the rulebook a bit when it comes to our influences.”
THEATER & DANCE
940wfaw.com

AFI Release New Song

AFI has shared a new song “Caught.” The previously-unreleased song was recorded while the band was making their newest album, Bodies. AFI first shared the song with fans at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the brand new short film by Kes Glozier. The new track will be available on a limited 7″ vinyl.
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: TWICE, Tirzah, Illuminati Hotties & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like TWICE, Tirzah, Allen Stone and Illuminati Hotties will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Glean’s Hooky, Fuzzy New Hardcore EP Things We Must Embrace

Last year, just before the pandemic hit, the young San Diego hardcore band Glean released their demo. Glean’s timing wasn’t the best, but that demo showed a ton of promise. Glean’s sound was melodic and emotive, and it made me reach back to the early ’90s for comparison points like Sugar and Quicksand. Today, Glean have made good on all that promise with a strong new three-song EP called Things We Must Embrace.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy