Economy

Federal contracts awarded to Airtronics, Dixon, Raytheon, Pro Flight, Sargent, Zirchron

By Targeted News Service
tucson.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following federal contracts were announced by federal agencies as having been awarded to companies operating in Arizona since Sept 17. • Airtronics won a federal contract award for $52,136 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for Fire Control Equipment. • Airtronics won a federal contract award for $63,525...

tucson.com

Tucson-based Raytheon unit wins $1.3B contract for ship-defense missiles

Tucson-based Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been awarded a contract worth up to $1.3 billion to produce the latest version of a ship-defense missile for the U.S. Navy and allied nations. The contract from the Naval Sea Systems Command initially awards Raytheon $358 million for full-rate production of the Evolved...
TUCSON, AZ
Inside Indiana Business

ERAPSCO Awarded Military Contract Boost

COLUMBIA CITY - The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a more than $8 million contract boost to ERAPSCO of Columbia City. The funding is in addition to a previously awarded contract for the production and delivery of sonobuoys to support training, peacetime operations and testing for the Naval Munitions Requirements Process for the Navy.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
thedallasnews.net

RAYTHEON Missiles & Defense AWARDS Maerospace Corporation $6.7M CONTRACT

Waterloo, ON - 30 September 2021 - Maerospace Corporation, a global supplier of real-time maritime intelligence via industry leading radar systems and innovative data analytics, is pleased to announce that Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, has awarded a $6.7 million CAD offset funding contract to build and operate a permanent PASE™ HFSWR Demonstration System and International Showcase.
ECONOMY
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Because Of Florida Disruption, Speculation On Vaccine-Mandate Protest

Thousands of travelers were temporarily stranded over the weekend, as Southwest Airlines canceled or delayed hundreds of flights at some of America’s busiest airports. The airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration cited a few factors for the chaos. Military training and inclement weather were two of them. But also mentioned...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DC's extended coronavirus 'emergency' isn't about the coronavirus at all

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the city’s state of emergency into 2022 even though there have been fewer than a dozen coronavirus deaths over the past month and local transmission remains at a seven-day average rate of 20 new daily cases per 100,000 people. The vaccination rates in the district are also well above average, with more than 70% of residents either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Fire Control Equipment#Pro Flight Gear#The U S Air Force
tucson.com

Country Thunder returns to Arizona with record crowds expected

After having to postpone twice since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic in March 2020, Country Thunder is back on this weekend. And the organizers of the festival, now in its 28th year, expect this one might be its biggest yet. As of last week, they were down to their...
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

Mine Tales: Hundreds of years of mining along the Lower Colorado River

Attempts to mine along the Lower Colorado began hundreds of years ago and continue today along the river, which begins at Lees Ferry and flows through Arizona, Nevada and California before reaching the Gulf of California. Native Americans extracted ore for body paint at least 500 years ago. This was...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
tucson.com

Arizona Opinion: Nutrition and food security are national security issues

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The last two years have seen Americans facing once-a-century health and economic challenges and overlapping national and international crises. But, amidst the darkness of the pandemic, a positive path forward for our country has become visible: a strong commitment to key public investments and policies that will help boost children and families, revitalizing economic growth in our state as we face an increasingly competitive global environment.
ARIZONA STATE
AFP

US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship data

A US couple has been arrested in the state of West Virginia for allegedly selling information on nuclear warships to what they believed was a foreign state, the Justice Department said Sunday. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, who worked as a nuclear engineer for the US Navy, and his wife Diana, 45, were arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Saturday and charged with violating the Atomic Energy Act in a criminal complaint, the Justice Department said in a statement. For nearly a year, the couple "sold information known as restricted data concerning the design of nuclear powered warships to a person they believed was a representative of a foreign power," the statement said, adding that the recipient of the information was in fact an undercover FBI agent. US nuclear-powered submarines were at the center of a major diplomatic crisis between Paris and Washington last month, when Australia scrapped a large contract to buy submarines from France.
MILITARY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State announces puppy mill inspections in advance: ‘Let’s do Wednesday at 10:30’

State inspections at Iowa’s dog-breeding facilities are supposed to take place on a “surprise” basis, but some of Iowa’s biggest offenders have their inspections scheduled at their own convenience. Although the federal U.S. Department of Agriculture handles the enforcement of the federal Animal Welfare Act, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship also plays […] The post State announces puppy mill inspections in advance: ‘Let’s do Wednesday at 10:30’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PETS
tucson.com

Controversy around masks in Tucson-area schools dividing communities

Teaching was never an easy job, but controversy around the pandemic has made the job even harder, educators say, in some districts more than others. The pushback of mitigation measures is often split along political lines, with more conservative districts, such as Vail and Marana, carrying the brunt of the controversy.
TUCSON, AZ
tucson.com

Family that fled Afghanistan finds peace in Tucson

After living a lifetime of conflict in Afghanistan, and fleeing as a refugee with his family to Iran in 1986, Mohammad Barbari is now living a life of peace. It is peace and happiness that fills the 85-year-old man's heart. He is living a dream in a five-bedroom house the family is buying in a new subdivision in Oro Valley. He smiles as he looks at lush desert and nearby mountains.
TUCSON, AZ

