CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

13 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCURLY CASTRO - LITTLE ROBERT HUTTON. Curly Castro (who's one half of ShrapKnel with PremRock) has released a new album on billy woods' Backwoodz Studioz album, and it features billy woods, PremRock, Mr. Lif, Zilla Rocca, and more, plus production from Quelle Chris, Blueprint, and more. It's a loud, bold, eccentric rap album and I highly recommend it.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Wale
Person
Dj Muggs
Person
Polo G
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Skylar Grey
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Sza
Person
Mozzy
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Quelle Chris
Person
Kali Uchis
Pitchfork

J. Cole Joins Wale on His New Song “Poke It Out”: Listen

Wale has shared a new song called “Poke It Out,” and it’s his first collaboration with J. Cole since 2018’s “My Boy (Freestyle).” The song is set to appear on Wale’s new album Folarin II, which is out October 22 via Warner. Listen to the new track below. Folarin II...
MUSIC
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Bia, 22Gz, Lucky Daye & More

The air is getting crisp and so are our picks. Ease through this first week of autumn with some mellow sounds by Lucky Daye, Reggie and more. Yet if you're in denial about seasons changing, and still in summer, turn-up mode, we got you covered there too -- with bops by Bia, Bankrol Hayden, Token and more.
MUSIC
Complex

Freddie Gibbs Says He Still Plans to Ditch Rap for R&B

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Though he made his name in the rap game, Freddie Gibbs says he’s ready to leave the genre in favor of his R&B roots.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Atlanta#Wiki Navy Blue And#Yungmorpheus Eyedress#Lil Wayne Rich#Wale J Cole#Shrapknel#Premrock#Quelle Chris Blueprint#Dj Muggs Crimeapple#Crimeapple#Stove God Cooks#Afro
gratefulweb.com

OZOMATLI RELEASE NEW SONG “FELLAS” OUT TODAY

Two-time Grammy award-winning band, OZOMATLI, are releasing new music today, “Fellas,” featuring special guests J.J. Fad (“Supersonic”) and Lisa Lisa of Cult Jam fame (“I Wonder If I Take You Home”, Can You Feel The Beat”, “Head to Toe”), iconic hip hop pioneers and R&B queen of the 80’s pop music scene. Freestyle fanatics can listen to the track, here.
MUSIC
Complex

Premiere: UK R&B Newcomer Rmarni Channels ’90s Energy Into New Drop “Back & Forth”

Back in April, Rmarni—an up-and-coming singer/songwriter from Dudley—set fire to the R&B realm with her viral single, “So High”. Not one to rush her creative process, the young talent is back with her much-anticipated follow-up in “Back & Forth”. Set to a beat equally weighted in ‘90s R&B flavour and modern Afrobeats flair, producer C95 envelops “Back & Forth” with sultry, stripped-back energy, enabling Rmarni to take centre stage and display her soulful and alluring vocals.
MUSIC
Billboard

R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Chase B, Skip Marley, Ye Ali & More

Happy Monday! It's officially spooky season and this week we've got 10 new tracks to calm your nerves -- or add to the frights. From newcomers like Eli Derby, Elujay and Ryan Trey, to staples like Chase B, Ye Ali and Skip Marley, our picks are playlist must-haves, per usual.
MUSIC
wirx.com

New Måneskin song “MAMMAMIA” dropping next week

If you’re “Beggin'” for more Måneskin music, you won’t have to wait much longer. The Italian band, who’ve become global sensations this year following their cover of The Four Seasons‘ “Beggin'” and their original hit, “I Wanna Be Your Slave,” will release a new single called “MAMMAMIA” next Friday, October 8.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Katy B Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Open Wound”: Listen

Katy B has shared another new song, her second of the year. It’s called “Open Wound” and it’ll appear on a new EP titled Peace and Offerings that’s out October 29. London singer Jaz Karis joins Katy B on the single, which was produced by Geeneus. Listen to it now and see the full EP tracklist below.
MUSIC
Billboard

Moneybagg Yo's 'Wockesha' Rebounds Into Top 10 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

“Wockesha” becomes the Memphis-based rapper’s second top 10, following “Said Sum,” which reached No. 8 in 2020. Before its entry into the top 10 club this week, “Wockesha” nearly crossed the barrier a month ago, when it reached a then-best of No. 11 on the chart dated Sept. 4. Its upward progress, however, paused thanks to the arrivals of Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in consecutive weeks. Through the impressive streaming reach of both acts and rather lengthy albums (Donda hosts 27 tracks, while Certified houses 21), West and Drake both inundated the top 10 with new songs in their respective debut weeks that forced “Wockesha” and other current hits down. As the flood subsides and chart tides return to normal, “Wockesha” and other challengers mount successful rebounds.
ENTERTAINMENT
thisis50.com

Queens, New York Artist, Jaae Is This Generation’s R&B King

Audiences have been asking for true R&B to make a return, and Jaae has taken charge in bringing the genre back to glory with his inspiring vocals and music. Queens, New York native Jae Summerz is known as the songwriter, singer, recording artist and businessman under the moniker Jaae. From a young age he embarked on his journey into the music industry. Firstly, utilizing his talents as a dancer, Jaae began making a name for himself with his flexibility and fluent moves. In time, he would realize that his vocals had just as much range as his body and that led Jaae to start writing songs. Listeners of his music quickly became fans after falling in love with his ability to express human thoughts and emotions in a way that connects with his audience. After endless compliments and demand for more of his music, Jaae took his career to the next level. His voice could fluctuate and capture the rage, anger, and heat of any emotion, resonating in the hearts and souls of listeners.
QUEENS, NY
Tennessee Tribune

Rap, R&B Stars Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

NASHVILLE, TN — The halftime show for Super Bowl LVI will be a special one, and a program dominated by rap and R&B acts. The program is officially titled The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show and the lineup will be Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. They will appear on the world’s biggest stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, airing on NBC (WSMV-4). This show will mark the first time these five artists will perform together on stage. There’s added significance for the greater Los Angeles community. Dre, Snoop and Lamar are native Angelenos, and the city is hosting the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. Collectively, the artists have been awarded 43 Grammys and between them have 22 number one albums on the Billboard 200.
NASHVILLE, TN
brooklynvegan.com

Robert Glasper shares ‘Black Radio 3′ song ft. D Smoke & Tiffany Gouché, album due in 2022

It's been over a year since Robert Glasper released the first single from his highly anticipated Black Radio 3, and now he put out the second single, "Shine," which features D Smoke and Tiffany Gouché. Like the previous Black Radio albums, the new song finds Glasper applying his jazz chops to a modern hip hop/R&B format, and here's what he says about this one:
MUSIC
411mania.com

The Rock’s First Rap Song Releasing Tomorrow

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s first official rap song is set to release tomorrow. The actor/wrestler announced on Twitter that the track “Face Off” featuring himself, Tech N9ne, King Iso, and Joey Cool is set to release tomorrow. You can see the announcement below, which includes a teaser. The song would...
COMBAT SPORTS
brooklynvegan.com

Kelis releases first new song in 7 years, “Midnight Snacks” (watch the video)

R&B great Kelis has just released "Midnight Snacks," her first new music since her Ninja Tune-released 2014 comeback album Food. The track is an intentional return to the sound of her 1999 debut album Kaleidoscope. "I think it's about when I loved music, you know?" she said. "I'm looking for the era when I was excited about it, going back to the beginning, and coming full circle." Listen and watch the Adrienne Raquel-directed video below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Notable Releases of the Week (10/8)

Botch are back! Well, they're not reuniting, but they did finally put their catalog on streaming, so that's something. Mitski is back too! Converge's Jane Doe is a mystery no more. Eve 6 and We Are The Union made Punk Twitter dreams come true by covering Operation Ivy together. And Pitchfork admitted to 19 album scores they've given that they'd like to change. What a week.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy