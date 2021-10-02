13 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

Audiences have been asking for true R&B to make a return, and Jaae has taken charge in bringing the genre back to glory with his inspiring vocals and music. Queens, New York native Jae Summerz is known as the songwriter, singer, recording artist and businessman under the moniker Jaae. From a young age he embarked on his journey into the music industry. Firstly, utilizing his talents as a dancer, Jaae began making a name for himself with his flexibility and fluent moves. In time, he would realize that his vocals had just as much range as his body and that led Jaae to start writing songs. Listeners of his music quickly became fans after falling in love with his ability to express human thoughts and emotions in a way that connects with his audience. After endless compliments and demand for more of his music, Jaae took his career to the next level. His voice could fluctuate and capture the rage, anger, and heat of any emotion, resonating in the hearts and souls of listeners.

QUEENS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO