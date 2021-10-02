Seattle's Northgate Link light rail extension officially opens for riders with 3 new stations

Seattle residents now have more traffic-free, reliable transit options: the long-awaited Northgate Link light rail extension officially opened for service Saturday morning. With 4.3 miles of new tracks and stations in Northgate, Roosevelt and the U District, the new extension will connect Northgate to downtown Seattle's Westlake station in just 14 minutes. Trains will run every eight minutes during peak hours and every 10 minutes on most weekends and middays.