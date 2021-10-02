Former Austin Council Member Ellen Troxclair drops Texas Senate run, eyes House seat

Former Austin City Council Member Ellen Troxclair is running for the Texas House in a proposed conservative-leaning district that includes western Travis County. Troxclair had been campaigning for a seat in the Texas Senate. However, she was drawn out of the district represented by Lakeway Republican Sen. Dawn Buckingham in a proposed new map unveiled by GOP lawmakers last month as part of the once-a-decade process of redrawing political districts using new census data.