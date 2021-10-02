CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie D'Amelio's Met Gala Look Is The Most Epic Halloween Costume Idea

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf anyone knows how to turn heads, it’s Dixie D’Amelio. The TikTok star is a fashion icon in the making and she proved just how stylish she really is at the 2021 Met Gala. Gone were D’Amelio’s signature sweatpants and in came a gorgeous look from Valentino — provided by the brand itself. Not only is it the ultimate honor to be dressed by the Italian fashion house, but it’s an even bigger one to be invited to the Met Gala in the first place. If, like me, your ticket got lost in the mail this year, at least you can fake it until you make it at home. Here’s how to wear Dixie D'Amelio's 2021 Met Gala look this Halloween.

