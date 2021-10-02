These Lisa-Inspired BLACKPINK Halloween Costumes Will Make You Feel Like A Star
Lisa’s debut was everything fans wanted and more. On Friday, Sept. 10, the BLACKPINK singer and rapper unveiled her first solo single, “Lalisa,” which came with a powerful music video that featured epic choreography, breathtaking visuals, and uniquely cool outfits. From a gothic black ballgown and a stylish business suit to vintage tees and a gold sequined dress, Lisa worked every look. Through the years, she’s also made big fashion statements in BLACKPINK’s music videos and live performances. If you’re looking to create a DIY Halloween costume inspired by Lisa’s personal style, I rounded up five of the easiest ones to replicate. Prepare to turn heads.www.elitedaily.com
