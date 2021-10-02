These Are the World's Best Economy and Low-Cost Airlines, According to 13 Million Travelers
If you want to fly in style without spending a fortune, pay attention: There's a new top economy class in town. It's Tokyo-based Japan Airlines, according to research firm Skytrax, which released the latest results from its annual "World's Best Airlines" rankings on Tuesday. The Japanese carrier finished ahead of runners-up Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines, based on Skytrax's survey of more than 13.4 million airline customers across 356 different global airlines.www.nbcnewyork.com
