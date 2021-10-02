Daily Weather Forecast For West. Union

WEST. UNION, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.