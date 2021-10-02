Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(IRVINGTON, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Irvington Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Irvington:

Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 85 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.