CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort White, FL

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Fort White

Fort White (FL) Weather Channel
Fort White (FL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(FORT WHITE, FL) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fort White:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0cF2u3Sf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort White (FL) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Fort White

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fort White: Sunday, October 10: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, October 11: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 13: Sunny during
FORT WHITE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort White, FL
Fort White (FL) Weather Channel

Fort White (FL) Weather Channel

Fort White, FL
194
Followers
576
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy