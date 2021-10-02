Grayling Daily Weather Forecast

GRAYLING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



