Grayling Daily Weather Forecast
GRAYLING, MI(Updated at 8am ET)
Saturday, October 2
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
