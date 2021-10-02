CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bolivar, TN

Bolivar Weather Forecast

Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BOLIVAR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0cF2tvdV00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel

Bolivar (TN) Weather Channel

Bolivar, TN
191
Followers
574
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy