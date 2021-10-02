Bolivar Weather Forecast
BOLIVAR, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
