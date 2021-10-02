CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne, OR

Terrebonne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

TERREBONNE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cF2tts300

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

