Atoka, TN

Weather Forecast For Atoka

Atoka (TN) Weather Channel
Atoka (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ATOKA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2tqDs00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

