Saturday has sun for Bath — 3 ways to make the most of it
(BATH, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bath. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bath:
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
