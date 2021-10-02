Chiloquin Daily Weather Forecast

CHILOQUIN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, October 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Partly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 68 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.