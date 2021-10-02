4-Day Weather Forecast For Aliceville
ALICEVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, October 4
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
