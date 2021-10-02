CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, GA

Weather Forecast For Pembroke

 9 days ago

PEMBROKE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0cF2tl3T00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

