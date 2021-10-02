CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yanceyville, NC

Yanceyville Daily Weather Forecast

 9 days ago

YANCEYVILLE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F94vm_0cF2tiPI00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

