Johnston, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Johnston

 9 days ago

JOHNSTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

