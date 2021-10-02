CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Summerdale, AL

Weather Forecast For Summerdale

Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel
Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SUMMERDALE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cF2tfl700

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(SUMMERDALE, AL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Summerdale. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
SUMMERDALE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerdale, AL
Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel

Summerdale (AL) Weather Channel

Summerdale, AL
101
Followers
577
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy