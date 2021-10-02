CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, PA

Fairfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fairfield (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

FAIRFIELD, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cF2tdzf00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday's sunny forecast in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fairfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
