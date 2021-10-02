Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Scattered rain showers during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, October 3
Occasional Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, October 4
Occasional Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Occasional Rain Showers
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
