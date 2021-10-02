Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, October 2 Scattered rain showers during the day; while occasional rain showers overnight High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 3 Occasional Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Monday, October 4 Occasional Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, October 5 Occasional Rain Showers High 79 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.