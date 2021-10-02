CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiprock, NM

Shiprock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILVC3_0cF2taLU00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

