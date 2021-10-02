CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Grove, IN

A rainy Saturday in Beech Grove — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Beech Grove (IN) Weather Channel
Beech Grove (IN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(BEECH GROVE, IN) Saturday is set to be rainy in Beech Grove, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Beech Grove:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0cF2tYWu00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

