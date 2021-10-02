Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain Top
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Rain Showers Likely
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0