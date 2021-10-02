CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Top, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Mountain Top

Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel
Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MOUNTAIN TOP, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cF2tXeB00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel

Mountain Top (PA) Weather Channel

Mountain Top, PA
123
Followers
574
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy