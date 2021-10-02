Daily Weather Forecast For Eddyville
EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
