Eddyville, KY

Daily Weather Forecast For Eddyville

Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

EDDYVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

EDDYVILLE, KY
City
Eddyville, KY
Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel

Eddyville (KY) Weather Channel

Eddyville, KY
