Weather Forecast For Vassar
VASSAR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, October 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0