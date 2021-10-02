CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassar, MI

Weather Forecast For Vassar

Vassar (MI) Weather Channel
Vassar (MI) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

VASSAR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Vassar, MI
Vassar (MI) Weather Channel

Vassar (MI) Weather Channel

Vassar, MI
