Weather Forecast For Welsh

 9 days ago

WELSH, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cF2tSEY00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

