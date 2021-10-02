CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, MD

Hughesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 9 days ago

HUGHESVILLE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cF2tRLp00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

(HUGHESVILLE, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hughesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
