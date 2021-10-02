Weather Forecast For Blackstone
BLACKSTONE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
