Blackstone, VA

Weather Forecast For Blackstone

 9 days ago

BLACKSTONE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cF2tN4900

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

