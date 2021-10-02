CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selmer, TN

Selmer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SELMER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0cF2tKPy00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

