Suncook, NH

Rainy Saturday forecast — tackle it with these activities

 9 days ago

(SUNCOOK, NH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Suncook Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Suncook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cF2tIeW00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Rain showers likely during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

