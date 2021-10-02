CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MA

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

 9 days ago

(CLINTON, MA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Clinton Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clinton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cF2tF0L00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny during the day; while light rain overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

