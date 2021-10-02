4-Day Weather Forecast For Lumberton
LUMBERTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, October 4
Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, October 5
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
