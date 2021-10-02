CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, MS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lumberton

 9 days ago

LUMBERTON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQgsQ_0cF2tBTR00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lumberton is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(LUMBERTON, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lumberton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
