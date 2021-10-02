CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, UT

Roosevelt Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cF2t5GK00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

