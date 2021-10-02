CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bound Brook, NJ

Bound Brook Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Bound Brook (NJ) Weather Channel
Bound Brook (NJ) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

BOUND BROOK, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gh02m_0cF2t0qh00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 73 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Take advantage of Monday sun in Bound Brook

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bound Brook. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
