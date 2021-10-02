Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(BETHLEHEM, GA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Bethlehem Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bethlehem:

Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, October 4 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, October 5 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.