Plain City, OH

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

(PLAIN CITY, OH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Plain City Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Plain City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cF2sy2D00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Plain City, OH
