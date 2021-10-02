Grain Valley Daily Weather Forecast
GRAIN VALLEY, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
