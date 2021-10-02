4-Day Weather Forecast For Daingerfield
DAINGERFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, October 2
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, October 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, October 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0