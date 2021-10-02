CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Harper homers, Suárez shuts down Marlins in Phils' 5-0 win

By Associated Press
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryce Harper had three hits including his 35th homer, Ranger Suárez pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-0 on Friday night. Harper, who went hitless in 11 at-bats during three losses at Atlanta that eliminated the Phillies from the NL East race, broke out of his slump with an RBI double in the third inning against Sandy Alcantara. As he reached second, Harper rolled his left ankle and briefly limped while he was visited by team trainers, but he remained in the game.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware County Daily Times

Phils’ Harper happy to see his team within ‘striking distance’ of Braves

PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies will play meaningful baseball in the final week of the 2021 season. That wasn’t the precise goal when the team assembled for spring training, but it’s progress nonetheless. And after a bumpy summer deposited the Phillies below .500 in late August, it was hardly a given.
MLB
fishstripes.com

10-year Marliniversary: Bryan Petersen’s walk-off homer gives Marlins final win at original stadium

In just 181 career games, outfielder Bryan Petersen hit just two career home runs. One of those was a walk-off blast and gave the Florida Marlins their final victory at their original ballpark. Petersen wound up playing the role of hero as his walk-off home run gave the Marlins a 3-2 win over the Washington Nationals. It came on this day 10 years ago.
MLB
Arkansas Online

Hot Harper carrying Phils into contention

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper waited for the "MVP!" chants to fade as he stepped to the microphone at the Philadelphia Phillies' home finale to thank fans for sticking by them in the pennant race. The National League MVP contender who bows every game to fans in right field -- he...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
The Good Phight

At least there is a winning record: Phillies 5, Marlins 0

With no more pressure of a pesky playoff race to worry about, the Phillies were free to play their game and try to grab their first winning record since 2011. It’s small potatoes, of course, nothing to hang their hat on when they were as close to playing meaningful October baseball as they were. Yet with this team, it’s probably something we’ll see touted early and often in the coming days.
MLB
dallassun.com

Bryce Harper may get rest as Phillies take on Marlins

Bryce Harper, who has made 70 consecutive starts, may get a rest on Saturday night when his Philadelphia Phillies play the middle game of a season-ending three-contest series against the host Miami Marlins. Phillies manager Joe Girardi hinted before Philadelphia's 5-0 win on Friday that Harper might rest either Saturday...
MLB
chatsports.com

Marlins beat freshly eliminated Phils, 3-1

In game 161 of the 2021 season, the Marlins outlasted the Phillies, 3-1, tying the final series of the year at one game apiece. Jesús Luzardo, pitching in his 12th and final game as a Marlin in 2021, was as dominant as the Marlins have seen him so far. He kept a potent Phillies lineup at bay all outing long, holding them to one run through 5.1 IP.
MLB
New York Post

Mets vs. Marlins prediction: Taijuan Walker will shut down Miami

This just in … Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers. The book, about a responsible astrobiologist, was chosen over slim, trim Kim Jong-Un’s guide to weight loss. The book, about an irresponsible rocket man, is called “Starve, Korea!”. The preseason Over/Under win total on the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Panik
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Preston Guilmet
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Homer
Person
Ranger Suárez
Person
Deven Marrero
Person
Joe Girardi
fastphillysports.com

RANGER AND HARPER GIVE PHILS FIRST WINNING SEASON SINCE 2011!

So, the pressure’s off after getting swept out of playoff contention by the Braves, and there are two positives Phillies fans can carry through the offseason and into 2022:. Bryce Harper is a great player, and if he doesn’t win the MVP there should be an investigation. Ranger Suarez is...
MLB
fastphillysports.com

PHILS BRYCE HARPER’S 35TH JACK ADDS TO HIS MVP CRED!

The Phils Bryce Harper polished his MVP cred with this solo home run to deep left field for his 35th of the season, extending the Phillies’ lead to 4-0 in the 5th inning. In his 70th consecutive game, Harper boosted his slugging percentage to .614 and his OPS to 1.041.
MLB
chatsports.com

Jeter’s Marlins Close Losing Year With 5-4 Win Over Phils

MIAMI (AP) — Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the fourth inning, and Derek Jeter’s Miami Marlins closed their 11th losing season in 12 years with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Bryce Harper doubled and walked before being replaced in the bottom of...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Miami Marlins#Mvp#Braves
cbslocal.com

Phillies Shut Out Marlins 5-0

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Bryce Harper had three hits including his 35th homer, Ranger Suárez pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Miami Marlins 5-0 on Friday night. Harper, who endured an 0-for-12 slump as the Phillies were eliminated from the NL East race, broke out with an...
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Nick Fortes' homer helps Marlins defeat Phillies

Rookie Nick Fortes lofted a 409-foot, go-ahead, two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon. It was the season finale for both teams. Miami (67-95) finished in fourth place, just ahead of the last-place Washington Nationals...
MLB
MLB

Harper trusts Phils can improve from within

MIAMI -- It is a fear of Phillies fans everywhere. The Phillies are wasting the best years of Bryce Harper’s career. Harper doubled and walked in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to Miami in the season finale at loanDepot park. It completed one of the best individual seasons in Phillies history. Harper slashed .309/.429/.615 with 42 doubles, one triple, 35 home runs, 84 RBIs, 101 runs, 100 walks, 13 stolen bases and a 1.044 OPS. He is only the fourth outfielder in baseball history to have at least 100 runs, 100 walks, 40 doubles and 35 home runs in a season, joining Babe Ruth (1921, 1923), Stan Musial (1949) and Barry Bonds (1998). It could win him the National League Most Valuable Player Award.
MLB
CBS Philly

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Hire Kevin Long As Hitting Coach

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have found their new hitting coach for the 2022 season. Kevin Long, who was the Washington Nationals hitting coach last season, will join Joe Girardi’s staff in the same role, The Athletic reported on Monday. News: Kevin Long is going to join Joe Girardi's staff as a hitting coach, sources tell me and @MattGelb. The former Nationals hitting coach will be reunited with Girardi and Rob Thomson, who he coached with in New York. Will also be reunited with Bryce Harper. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) October 11, 2021 Long will be reunited with Girardi and Bryce Harper. Long...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy