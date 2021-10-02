CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millen, GA

Weather Forecast For Millen

Millen (GA) Weather Channel
Millen (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

MILLEN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oaJs_0cF2sqyP00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

