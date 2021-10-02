CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, GA

Weather Forecast For Springfield

Springfield (GA) Weather Channel
Springfield (GA) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cF2sp5g00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Springfield (GA) Weather Channel

Springfield (GA) Weather Channel

Springfield, GA
136
Followers
589
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy