Roseboro, NC

Roseboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel
Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

ROSEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cF2smgj00

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel

Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel

