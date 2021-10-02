CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afton, OK

Afton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Afton (OK) Weather Channel
 9 days ago

AFTON, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cF2slo000

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, October 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, October 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

